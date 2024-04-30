Las Vegas Sands Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 34,608 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 38% compared to the average daily volume of 25,147 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

In other Las Vegas Sands news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $5,206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,996,020.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,898,186 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,815,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264,043 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,275,127 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $554,849,000 after buying an additional 680,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,814,819 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $507,426,000 after buying an additional 600,002 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $266,538,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,356,682 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $263,602,000 after purchasing an additional 633,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of LVS stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,668,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,768,678. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $43.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.00 and its 200 day moving average is $49.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.65%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

