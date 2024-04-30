Ledyard National Bank Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 464.3% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $97,000.

NYSEARCA VOT traded down $2.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.80. 50,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,656. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.55. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $179.43 and a 12-month high of $236.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

