Ledyard National Bank Sells 450 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in PPL were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPL. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 46,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of PPL by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 19,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 6.2% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 8,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in shares of PPL by 4.0% during the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 13,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 0.9% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Argus upgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

PPL Stock Performance

PPL stock remained flat at $27.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,421,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,882,450. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $29.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.34.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.00%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Further Reading

