Ledyard National Bank Sells 500 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,883,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,947 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,881,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,018,000 after purchasing an additional 73,088 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,958,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,111,000 after acquiring an additional 85,117 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,952,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,451,000 after acquiring an additional 190,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $394,425,000.

IWR stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.23. The stock had a trading volume of 368,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,056. The stock has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.48. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $84.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

