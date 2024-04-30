Ledyard National Bank Takes Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Ledyard National Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.19. 1,160,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,712,967. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.07. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $32.66.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1561 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

