LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $75.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their previous price target of $59.00.

LMAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.33.

Shares of LMAT stock opened at $66.24 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $74.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.43 and a 200-day moving average of $58.29.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

In related news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 36,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $2,578,817.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,091.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 36,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $2,578,817.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,091.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Roush sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $517,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at $157,182. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,036 shares of company stock worth $7,873,749. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.3% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,932,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,268,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter worth $36,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.3% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter worth $1,359,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

