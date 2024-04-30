loanDepot (LDI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). loanDepot had a negative net margin of 11.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $228.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.40 million. On average, analysts expect loanDepot to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE LDI traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $2.09. The stock had a trading volume of 65,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,333. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37. The stock has a market cap of $675.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. loanDepot has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $3.71.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

In other loanDepot news, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 39,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total transaction of $103,316.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,954,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,400,803.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other loanDepot news, Director Dan Binowitz sold 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $32,526.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 783,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 39,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total value of $103,316.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,954,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,400,803.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 83.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

