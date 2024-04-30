Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $464.40 and last traded at $465.25. 135,783 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,152,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $467.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LMT

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $444.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $444.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $777,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.