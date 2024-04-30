Manitex International (MNTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Manitex International has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.19. Manitex International had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $78.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.83 million. On average, analysts expect Manitex International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Manitex International alerts:

Manitex International Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTX traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.22. The stock had a trading volume of 31,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,349. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.70. Manitex International has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $9.16. The company has a market cap of $105.81 million, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Manitex International

Manitex International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, Chile, France, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.