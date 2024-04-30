Mather Group LLC. Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $280.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $281.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.15. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $221.31 and a 12-month high of $288.75. The stock has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

