Medifast (NYSE:MED) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.050-0.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $150.0 million-$170.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.9 million. Medifast also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.05-0.40 EPS.

Medifast Trading Down 22.9 %

MED stock traded down $8.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,000,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,339. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.44. The company has a market capitalization of $298.55 million, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.14. Medifast has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $109.52.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $174.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.90 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medifast will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MED. TheStreet lowered shares of Medifast from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Medifast from $67.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $159,850.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, puffs, cereal, crunchers, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, OPTAVIA ACTIVE, and Optimal Health brand names.

Featured Articles

