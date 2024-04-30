Mister Car Wash (MCW) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Mister Car Wash to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Mister Car Wash has set its FY24 guidance at $0.30-$0.34 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 0.300-0.340 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $230.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.89 million. On average, analysts expect Mister Car Wash to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mister Car Wash Stock Down 1.9 %

MCW stock opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. Mister Car Wash has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $10.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCW has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

Insider Transactions at Mister Car Wash

In other news, COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 35,000 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $246,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,187.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $246,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 270,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,187.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 37,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total transaction of $331,767.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,515 shares in the company, valued at $674,348.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,161 shares of company stock valued at $824,667. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

See Also

