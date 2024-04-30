Mistras Group (MG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $182.07 million for the quarter. Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%.

NYSE MG traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.72. 10,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,568. Mistras Group has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average of $7.67.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Lange sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $42,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 341,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,878.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions in the United States, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers non-destructive testing services; inline inspection for pipelines; and plant condition management software. It also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets.

