MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSA Safety Stock Performance

NYSE MSA traded up $4.24 on Tuesday, hitting $192.28. 22,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,779. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.19. MSA Safety has a fifty-two week low of $122.57 and a fifty-two week high of $196.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.50.

Insider Transactions at MSA Safety

In related news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,100 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total value of $200,024.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,912.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total value of $200,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,912.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 4,099 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.75, for a total transaction of $761,389.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,593,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,991. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

