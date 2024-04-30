Naviter Wealth LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,161 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Citigroup increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.52.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $229.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $240.06 and its 200 day moving average is $220.18. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.43%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.