Norden Group LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Norden Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,314 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYAN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 192.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 1,283.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the third quarter worth $92,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 27.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the third quarter worth $212,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on RYAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

Shares of Ryan Specialty stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $49.36. 248,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,199. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.44 and a 52 week high of $56.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.15 and a 200 day moving average of $46.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 96.22 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 44.84%. The firm had revenue of $532.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.28%.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.