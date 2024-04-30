Norden Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Norden Group LLC cut its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,294 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Qualys by 218.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Qualys by 54.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Qualys by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Qualys by 353.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on QLYS. Truist Financial upped their price target on Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 21st. TD Cowen began coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.57.

Insider Activity at Qualys

In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total value of $191,523.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,395,445.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total transaction of $661,414.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,743,967.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total value of $191,523.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,395,445.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,792 shares of company stock valued at $2,455,489 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qualys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS traded down $3.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.44. The company had a trading volume of 166,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,339. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 0.51. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.00 and a 1-year high of $206.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $144.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.69 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. On average, analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

About Qualys

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.