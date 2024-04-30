Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) Stock Holdings Cut by AtonRa Partners

AtonRa Partners lessened its position in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Nuvei were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Nuvei in the fourth quarter worth about $30,845,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,616,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,248,000 after purchasing an additional 865,984 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvei during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,095,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,830,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Nuvei by 2,516.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 265,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 255,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Nuvei in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Nuvei from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Nuvei from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. William Blair lowered shares of Nuvei from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.94.

Nuvei Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ NVEI traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $32.22. The stock had a trading volume of 189,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,502. Nuvei Co. has a 1 year low of $13.32 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -538.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.68.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $321.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.60 million. Nuvei had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Nuvei Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuvei Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Nuvei’s dividend payout ratio is currently -333.28%.

Nuvei Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of the location, device, or preferred payment method.

