Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Shares Gap Down to $19.23

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.23, but opened at $18.47. Pan American Silver shares last traded at $18.78, with a volume of 908,808 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Pan American Silver from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Pan American Silver from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Pan American Silver from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Pan American Silver Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.03.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $669.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -133.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 45,833,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $748,460,000 after buying an additional 4,842,547 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,065,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,361,000 after buying an additional 176,979 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,166,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,246,000 after buying an additional 197,948 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 9.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,895,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,361,000 after buying an additional 520,978 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $63,066,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

