Paramount Group (PGRE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Paramount Group to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Paramount Group Stock Performance
Paramount Group stock opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.74. Paramount Group has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $5.92.
Paramount Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is -11.67%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Report on PGRE
Paramount Group Company Profile
Paramount Group, Inc ("Paramount" or the "Company") is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Paramount Group
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.