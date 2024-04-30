Paramount Group (PGRE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Paramount Group to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Paramount Group Stock Performance

Paramount Group stock opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.74. Paramount Group has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $5.92.

Paramount Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is -11.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $4.70 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.60.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Paramount Group, Inc ("Paramount" or the "Company") is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco.

