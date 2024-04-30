Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Boosts Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,245 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.2% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.0% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.6% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded down $2.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.86. The company has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.08 and a 52 week high of $165.75.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,812 shares of company stock worth $4,029,217. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

