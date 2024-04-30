Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,403,000. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 444,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. HSBC increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.56.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.41. The stock had a trading volume of 7,747,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,069,670. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The company has a market cap of $468.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

