Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Increases Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,075 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up about 1.4% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $12,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Stryker by 74,911.8% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 680,357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $185,921,000 after buying an additional 679,450 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 103.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,084,987 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $296,493,000 after purchasing an additional 551,798 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,315,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,452,493,000 after purchasing an additional 223,728 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Stryker by 24.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,115,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $304,957,000 after buying an additional 217,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,547,683 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $422,099,000 after acquiring an additional 194,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.67.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $336.82. The stock had a trading volume of 806,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,753. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $361.41. The company has a market capitalization of $128.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.14.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

