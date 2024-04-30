Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 2,060 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $657,077,000 after acquiring an additional 63,413 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 56.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 865,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $308,156,000 after buying an additional 313,190 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Pool by 1.6% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 777,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $276,941,000 after buying an additional 12,389 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 22.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 634,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $225,885,000 after buying an additional 114,298 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 10.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 606,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,038,000 after buying an additional 59,757 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $391.80.

Pool Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ POOL traded down $5.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $363.94. 154,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,588. The business’s 50-day moving average is $392.43 and its 200-day moving average is $374.24. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $307.77 and a twelve month high of $422.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 34.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pool

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $441,100.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,422. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Stories

