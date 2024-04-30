PGGM Investments Raises Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 106.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 16,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 34,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,426,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.8% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, First County Bank CT boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% in the third quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $130.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.81 and a 12 month high of $140.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.74 and a 200 day moving average of $125.52. The firm has a market cap of $74.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Intercontinental Exchange

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 27,970 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $3,768,677.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 138,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,659,738.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 27,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $3,768,677.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 138,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,659,738.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 350,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $305,265.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 649,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,442.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,491 shares of company stock worth $21,454,204 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.