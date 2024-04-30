Piper Sandler Boosts Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target to $105.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.88.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of EMN opened at $97.34 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $68.89 and a fifty-two week high of $102.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eastman Chemical

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $415,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $812,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 99,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,930,000 after acquiring an additional 14,898 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,592,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 37.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,795,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

