Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Price Target Increased to $127.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Revvity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.17.

Shares of NYSE:RVTY traded down $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.64. The stock had a trading volume of 126,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,942. Revvity has a fifty-two week low of $79.50 and a fifty-two week high of $132.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Revvity had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Revvity will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Revvity news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 21,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $2,212,508.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,677,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Revvity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Revvity by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

