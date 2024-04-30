Robert W. Baird Trims Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Target Price to $252.00

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $257.00 to $252.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an underweight rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $221.86.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $225.13 on Friday. Lincoln Electric has a 1-year low of $164.00 and a 1-year high of $261.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $981.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $834,202.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total value of $3,178,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,554,575.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $834,202.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 5,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

