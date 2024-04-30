Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.22-1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80-1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.97 billion. Sanmina also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 1.220-1.320 EPS.

Shares of SANM stock traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.44. 345,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,860. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sanmina has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.69.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sanmina will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SANM. Fox Advisors began coverage on Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Sanmina in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Susan A. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $60,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,811 shares in the company, valued at $473,659.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

