SES AI (NYSE:SES) Shares Gap Up to $1.35

Shares of SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.35, but opened at $1.40. SES AI shares last traded at $1.49, with a volume of 173,465 shares trading hands.

SES AI Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.74.

SES AI (NYSE:SES) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SES AI Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of SES AI

In other SES AI news, insider Hong Gan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $42,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 875,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,751.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $116,750. 15.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in SES AI by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 201,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 35,400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in SES AI by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 14,646 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in SES AI in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SES AI in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in SES AI in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

About SES AI



SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

