Short Interest in Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Decreases By 18.3%

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 553,500 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the March 31st total of 677,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 790.7 days.
Bureau Veritas Price Performance
Shares of BVRDF stock opened at $29.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.74. Bureau Veritas has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $30.26.
About Bureau Veritas
