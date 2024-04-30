Short Interest in Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Decreases By 18.3%

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 553,500 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the March 31st total of 677,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 790.7 days.

Bureau Veritas Price Performance

Shares of BVRDF stock opened at $29.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.74. Bureau Veritas has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $30.26.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports.

