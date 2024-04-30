Short Interest in Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Rises By 26.9%

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 852,200 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the March 31st total of 671,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTR traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.15. The stock had a trading volume of 38,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,424. Inter & Co, Inc. has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $6.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.38.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $265.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.81 million. Inter & Co, Inc. had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 5.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inter & Co, Inc. Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inter & Co, Inc.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. Inter & Co, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,155,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the first quarter worth $14,762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Inter & Co, Inc. from $5.80 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup cut Inter & Co, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.30 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking and spending, investments, insurance brokerage businesses. The company's Banking & Spending segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

