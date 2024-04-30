Short Interest in Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) Grows By 29.4%

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,700 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the March 31st total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Tivic Health Systems Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:TIVC traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.04. 18,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,583. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.88. Tivic Health Systems has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $23.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.47.

Get Tivic Health Systems alerts:

About Tivic Health Systems

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Tivic Health Systems Inc operates as a health tech company, focuses on developing and commercializing bioelectronic medicine. Its primary product is ClearUP, a bioelectronic medicine for the treatment of sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Tivic Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivic Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.