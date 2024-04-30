Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Grows Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 1,461.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,995 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 561.3% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 246,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 209,367 shares during the last quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 19,229 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 203.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 88,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 645,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,417,000 after acquiring an additional 76,229 shares during the last quarter.

UCON opened at $24.21 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.45 and a twelve month high of $24.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.38.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

