Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Raises Stock Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 341.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,591 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

DFIV opened at $36.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.98 and a 200-day moving average of $34.18. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $30.80 and a 52 week high of $37.42.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

