SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,122 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF comprises 1.0% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDYG. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,018,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,095,000 after buying an additional 429,985 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,836,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,002,000 after acquiring an additional 194,898 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,941,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7,466.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 175,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after purchasing an additional 172,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,455,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,631,000 after purchasing an additional 132,922 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.64. 39,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,052. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.07. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $64.67 and a 12-month high of $87.69.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

