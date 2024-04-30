Steele Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $898,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 48,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,865,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.9% during the third quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 11,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.3% in the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $124,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,972.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $124,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,972.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,346.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $129.88. 1,223,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,231,223. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.14 and a 52 week high of $133.10. The company has a market cap of $328.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

