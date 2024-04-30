StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

Institutional Trading of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $42.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 0.61. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $24.69 and a twelve month high of $45.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Harvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Crystalline Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 475,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 385.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

