SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Acquires 109 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OXM. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the third quarter worth $38,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Precedent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries Price Performance

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $109.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.46. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.33 and a fifty-two week high of $113.88.

Oxford Industries Increases Dividend

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.02). Oxford Industries had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $404.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 72.63%.

Insider Activity at Oxford Industries

In other Oxford Industries news, CEO Douglas B. Wood sold 33,587 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total transaction of $3,524,955.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,750.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OXM shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oxford Industries

About Oxford Industries

(Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.