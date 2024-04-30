SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Has $753,000 Stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 683.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 54.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 23.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 221.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period.

Bloomin' Brands Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BLMN opened at $26.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.34. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.03 and a 52-week high of $30.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.78 and its 200-day moving average is $26.13.

Bloomin' Brands Dividend Announcement

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 73.67% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.90.

Bloomin' Brands Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

