Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $139.70 and last traded at $139.25. Approximately 3,112,866 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 15,585,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TSM. Barclays lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4408 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 32.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.