TD Cowen Increases Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $14.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Cowen from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Snap from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Snap from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snap presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.79.

SNAP stock opened at $14.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Snap has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 1.13.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Snap had a negative return on equity of 45.02% and a negative net margin of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 96,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $1,065,513.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,534,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,856,232.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $207,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 474,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,474,582.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 96,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $1,065,513.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,534,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,856,232.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 470,482 shares of company stock worth $5,284,091 over the last three months. 22.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 2,580.4% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Snap by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Snap by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

