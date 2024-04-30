Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $66.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.46% from the stock’s current price.

TPX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Loop Capital raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.71.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $50.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $57.13.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 239.67% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 4,996.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 37.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

