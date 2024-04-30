Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Maxim Group raised their price target on the stock from $220.00 to $230.00. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Tetra Tech traded as high as $196.13 and last traded at $195.89, with a volume of 48578 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $193.20.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TTEK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

In other news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.67, for a total transaction of $1,320,160.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,250,776.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.67, for a total transaction of $1,320,160.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,250,776.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 5,580 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.52, for a total value of $984,981.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,123 shares of company stock valued at $5,487,673. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 339,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 95.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,209,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 0.96.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

