The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA decreased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,175 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in Boeing by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,306 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Argus cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.41.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $172.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,243,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,627,669. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $159.70 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.92 and its 200 day moving average is $206.50.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

