The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Short Interest Up 11.2% in April

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,200 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the March 31st total of 77,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,154,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
The Coretec Group Stock Performance
The Coretec Group stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,000,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The Coretec Group has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.
The Coretec Group Company Profile
