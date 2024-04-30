The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Short Interest Up 11.2% in April

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,200 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the March 31st total of 77,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,154,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

The Coretec Group Stock Performance

The Coretec Group stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,000,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The Coretec Group has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.

Get The Coretec Group alerts:

The Coretec Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The Coretec Group Inc, together with its subsidiary Coretec Industries, LLC, develops, tests, and provides various technologies, products, and service solutions for energy-related industries in the United States and internationally. It owns the rights to a patented volumetric 3D display technology. The company's technologies and products are used in oil/gas, renewable energy, energy conservation, and distributed energy industries, as well as in anti-counterfeit packaging, medical device, electronic, photonic, display, and lighting market applications.

Receive News & Ratings for The Coretec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coretec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.