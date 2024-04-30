Thor Explorations (LON:THX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Thor Explorations (LON:THX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 30 ($0.38) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 98.15% from the company’s previous close.

Thor Explorations Stock Performance

Shares of Thor Explorations stock traded down GBX 0.36 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 15.14 ($0.19). 273,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,286. The company has a market cap of £99.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 504.67 and a beta of 1.61. Thor Explorations has a 52 week low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 24 ($0.30). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 13.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 13.95.

About Thor Explorations

Thor Explorations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and explores gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

