Thor Explorations (LON:THX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Thor Explorations (LON:THX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 30 ($0.38) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 98.15% from the company’s previous close.
Thor Explorations Stock Performance
Shares of Thor Explorations stock traded down GBX 0.36 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 15.14 ($0.19). 273,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,286. The company has a market cap of £99.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 504.67 and a beta of 1.61. Thor Explorations has a 52 week low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 24 ($0.30). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 13.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 13.95.
About Thor Explorations
