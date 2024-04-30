Turning Point Brands (TPB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.11 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Turning Point Brands Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TPB opened at $28.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $502.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.48. Turning Point Brands has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $29.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Turning Point Brands Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is 13.66%.

In related news, insider Plano Lorenzo De purchased 15,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.97 per share, for a total transaction of $420,752.71. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,558.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.