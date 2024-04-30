Uniswap Price Tops $7.14 on Top Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for approximately $7.14 or 0.00011821 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.27 billion and $131.70 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.85 or 0.00130628 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00009686 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000168 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,736,140 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,736,139.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.67073262 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1004 active market(s) with $136,170,392.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

