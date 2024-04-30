Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Bought by First Ascent Asset Management LLC

First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up about 0.7% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $6,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,735.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 40,000.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.09. 1,144,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,971,026. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $110.74. The company has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.56.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.